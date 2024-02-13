Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation suffers stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.31 %. The stock closed at 900.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 888.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 940.75 and closed at 939.2. The stock had a high of 947 and a low of 891.1. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 72,008.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on the last day was 495,212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is 876.75, while the high price is 907.65.

13 Feb 2024, 10:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation February futures opened at 907.9 as against previous close of 904.55

The spot price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 886.1. The bid price is at 889.55 with a bid quantity of 1750, while the offer price is at 890.6 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is at 16,771,125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:49 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹888.3, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹900.1

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price of the stock is 888.3. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -11.8, implying a decrease of 11.8 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.92%
3 Months22.56%
6 Months38.55%
YTD1.42%
1 Year39.73%
13 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹900.1, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹939.2

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is at 900.1. There has been a percent change of -4.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.1, suggesting a decline in stock price by this amount.

13 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹939.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 495,212 shares on the BSE. The closing price of the stock was 939.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!