Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation suffers stock decline

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹940.75 and closed at ₹939.2. The stock had a high of ₹947 and a low of ₹891.1. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹72,008.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on the last day was 495,212 shares.
The current day's low price for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is ₹876.75, while the high price is ₹907.65.
The spot price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 886.1. The bid price is at 889.55 with a bid quantity of 1750, while the offer price is at 890.6 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is at 16,771,125.
The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹888.3. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -11.8, implying a decrease of ₹11.8 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.92%
|3 Months
|22.56%
|6 Months
|38.55%
|YTD
|1.42%
|1 Year
|39.73%
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is at ₹900.1. There has been a percent change of -4.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -39.1, suggesting a decline in stock price by this amount.
