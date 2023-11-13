Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering and Tourism Arm Thrives with Positive Trading

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹678.95 and closed at ₹672.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹679.25 and a low of ₹676. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹54,164.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,237 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.33%
|3 Months
|2.16%
|6 Months
|7.0%
|YTD
|5.12%
|1 Year
|-9.67%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹677.05. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 18,237 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹672.4.
