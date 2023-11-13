Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering and Tourism Arm Thrives with Positive Trading

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹678.95 and closed at ₹672.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹679.25 and a low of ₹676. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹54,164.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,237 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

