Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering and Tourism Arm Thrives with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 672.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 678.95 and closed at 672.4 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 679.25 and a low of 676. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 54,164.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 18,237 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.33%
3 Months2.16%
6 Months7.0%
YTD5.12%
1 Year-9.67%
13 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹677.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹672.4

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 677.05. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65.

13 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹672.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 18,237 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 672.4.

