Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 700.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 702.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 704.05 and closed at 704.45 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 707 and a low of 698.85. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 56,016.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 43,780.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹702.85, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹700.2

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 702.85, with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 2.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹694.3, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹700.2

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 694.3. There has been a 0.84% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5.9.

13 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹704.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 43,780 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 704.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.