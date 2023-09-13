Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stocks plunge in trading today

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹720.05 and closed at ₹717.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹721.95 and a low of ₹686.3 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹55,048.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹775 and ₹557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 248,533.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.95%
|3 Months
|-0.18%
|6 Months
|14.06%
|YTD
|7.58%
|1 Year
|-4.59%
