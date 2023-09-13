Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stocks plunge in trading today

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹720.05 and closed at ₹717.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹721.95 and a low of ₹686.3 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹55,048.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹775 and ₹557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 248,533. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation September futures opened at 691.55 as against previous close of 689.15 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 686.9. The bid price is 687.45 and the offer price is 688.05, with a bid quantity of 875 and an offer quantity of 875. The stock has an open interest of 16,503,375.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹686.65, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹688.1 The current price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is ₹686.65. There has been a net change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The percent change is -0.21%, suggesting a slight decline in value.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.95% 3 Months -0.18% 6 Months 14.06% YTD 7.58% 1 Year -4.59%