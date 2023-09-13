Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 688.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 686.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 720.05 and closed at 717.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 721.95 and a low of 686.3 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 55,048.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 775 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 248,533.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation September futures opened at 691.55 as against previous close of 689.15

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 686.9. The bid price is 687.45 and the offer price is 688.05, with a bid quantity of 875 and an offer quantity of 875. The stock has an open interest of 16,503,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹686.65, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹688.1

The current price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is 686.65. There has been a net change of -1.45, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The percent change is -0.21%, suggesting a slight decline in value.

13 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹684.6, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹688.1

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 684.6. There has been a percent change of -0.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, suggesting a decrease of 3.5 in the stock price.

13 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.95%
3 Months-0.18%
6 Months14.06%
YTD7.58%
1 Year-4.59%
13 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

13 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹717.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 248,533 shares. The closing price for the day was 717.25.

