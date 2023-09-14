Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Plunge

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 14 Sep 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 688.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 686.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a relatively stable day of trading, with the open price at 688.25 and the close price at 688.10. The stock reached a high of 694.30 and a low of 680.45 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC stands at 54,956 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 775 and the lowest was 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 120,655 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 686.95. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.17%, resulting in a net change of -1.15.

14 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 120,655 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 688.1.

