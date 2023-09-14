Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Plunge

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a relatively stable day of trading, with the open price at ₹688.25 and the close price at ₹688.10. The stock reached a high of ₹694.30 and a low of ₹680.45 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC stands at ₹54,956 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹775 and the lowest was ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 120,655 shares.
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹686.95. It has experienced a slight decrease of -0.17%, resulting in a net change of -1.15.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 120,655 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹688.1.
