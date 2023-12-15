Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Reports Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw an open price of ₹795.05 and a close price of ₹778. The stock reached a high of ₹800 and a low of ₹785.3. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹63,256.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹786.25, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 632,111 shares.

