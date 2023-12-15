Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Reports Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 790.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 792 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw an open price of 795.05 and a close price of 778. The stock reached a high of 800 and a low of 785.3. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 63,256.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 786.25, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 632,111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹792, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹790.7

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is at 792, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.39%
3 Months8.77%
6 Months23.02%
YTD23.66%
1 Year7.64%
15 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹790.7, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹778

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 790.7 with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 12.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has increased by 1.63%. The net change of 12.7 suggests that the stock has gained 12.7 points in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:24 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹778 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 632,111 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 778.

