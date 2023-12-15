Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Reports Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw an open price of ₹795.05 and a close price of ₹778. The stock reached a high of ₹800 and a low of ₹785.3. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹63,256.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹786.25, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 632,111 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is at ₹792, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 1.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.39%
|3 Months
|8.77%
|6 Months
|23.02%
|YTD
|23.66%
|1 Year
|7.64%
The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹790.7 with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 12.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement and has increased by 1.63%. The net change of 12.7 suggests that the stock has gained 12.7 points in value.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 632,111 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹778.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!