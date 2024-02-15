Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.9 %. The stock closed at 929.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 937.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 919.95 and closed at 910.8 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 934 and a low of 898.45. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 74,364 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1,049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 364,597 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹937.9, up 0.9% from yesterday's ₹929.55

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently trading at a price of 937.9. It has experienced a 0.9% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.35.

15 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹910.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 364,597 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 910.8.

