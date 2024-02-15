Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹919.95 and closed at ₹910.8 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹934 and a low of ₹898.45. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹74,364 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1,049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 364,597 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently trading at a price of ₹937.9. It has experienced a 0.9% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.35.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 364,597 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹910.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!