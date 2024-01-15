Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw its stock open at ₹948.95 and close at ₹940.20 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹962.25 and a low of ₹941.95 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC stands at ₹76,104.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹962.25 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 296,487 shares.

