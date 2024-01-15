Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 1.18 %. The stock closed at 940.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 951.3 per share.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw its stock open at 948.95 and close at 940.20 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 962.25 and a low of 941.95 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC stands at 76,104.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 962.25 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 296,487 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹940.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 296,487 shares. The closing price for the stock was 940.2.

