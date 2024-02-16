Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees bullish trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 951.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 956.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 937.9 and closed at 929.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 967.7 and a low of 935.6. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 76,104.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 471,533.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹956.4, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹951.3

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 956.4, with a percent change of 0.54. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, reflecting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹929.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 471,533 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 929.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!