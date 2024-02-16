Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees bullish trading today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹937.9 and closed at ₹929.55 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹967.7 and a low of ₹935.6. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹76,104.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 471,533.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹956.4, with a percent change of 0.54. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.1, reflecting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 471,533 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹929.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!