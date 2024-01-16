Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways Catering & Tourism Corp Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 967.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 958.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) stock opened at 962 and closed at 951.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 975.9 and a low of 951.3 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 77,384 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 962.25 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 719,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹958.6, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹967.3

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 958.6, with a percent change of -0.9 and a net change of -8.7. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.9% and the price has dropped by 8.7 rupees.

16 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹967.3, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹951.3

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 967.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.68, resulting in a net change of 16. This suggests that the stock has increased in value.

16 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹951.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 719,713 shares. The closing price for the stock was 951.3.

