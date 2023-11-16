Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rides high on the stock market

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) stock opened at ₹671.05 and closed at ₹670.9 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹679.35, while the low was ₹671.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹54,164.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹764.75, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,132 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.