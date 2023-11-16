Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rides high on the stock market

Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rides high on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.92 %. The stock closed at 670.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 677.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) stock opened at 671.05 and closed at 670.9 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was 679.35, while the low was 671.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 54,164.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 764.75, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,132 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.07%
3 Months5.39%
6 Months8.77%
YTD5.89%
1 Year-8.55%
16 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹677.05, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹670.9

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 677.05. It has experienced a percent change of 0.92, resulting in a net change of 6.15.

16 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹670.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 27,132 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 670.9.

