Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation rides high on the stock market

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's (IRCTC) stock opened at ₹671.05 and closed at ₹670.9 on the last day. The stock's high for the day was ₹679.35, while the low was ₹671.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹54,164.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹764.75, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,132 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|5.39%
|6 Months
|8.77%
|YTD
|5.89%
|1 Year
|-8.55%
