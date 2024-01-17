Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw an open price of ₹973.95 and a close price of ₹967.30. The stock reached a high of ₹973.95 and a low of ₹935.55. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹75,984.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹975.90 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 255,001 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.