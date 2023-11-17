Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees positive trading day

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹677.05 and closed at ₹676.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹683.85 and a low of ₹675.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹54,340.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹764.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 38,974 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock shows that the price is ₹687.85 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 8.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹677.85 and a high of ₹693 on the current trading day.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is ₹689, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 9.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|3.39%
|6 Months
|10.54%
|YTD
|6.25%
|1 Year
|-6.66%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹678.7 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 38974 shares, with a closing price of ₹676.95.
