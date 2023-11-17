Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees positive trading day

Hello User
3 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.27 %. The stock closed at 679.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 687.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 677.05 and closed at 676.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 683.85 and a low of 675.65. The market capitalization stands at 54,340.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 764.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 38,974 shares.

17 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹687.85, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹679.25

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock shows that the price is 687.85 with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 8.6. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 677.85 and a high of 693 on the current trading day.

17 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹689, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹679.25

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is 689, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 9.75.

17 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months3.39%
6 Months10.54%
YTD6.25%
1 Year-6.66%
17 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹678.7, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹679.25

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 678.7 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Nov 2023, 08:48 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹676.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 38974 shares, with a closing price of 676.95.

