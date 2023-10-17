comScore
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 1.63 %. The stock closed at 703.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 714.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 704 and closed at 703.95. The stock reached a high of 709 and a low of 701.4 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 56,200 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 775, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 34,339 shares.

17 Oct 2023, 06:43:34 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock closed at 714.65 today, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 11.45. Yesterday's closing price was 703.2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value from the previous day.

17 Oct 2023, 06:22:44 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation714.6511.451.63775.0557.1557172.0
Easy Trip Planners42.02-0.56-1.3273.537.117304.42
Thomas Cook India128.15-0.7-0.54132.4552.455947.83
Kaya346.88.82.6405.0241.0453.06
International Travel House413.45.751.41451.55176.15330.49
17 Oct 2023, 05:36:55 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock had a low price of 703.05 and a high price of 719.15 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:30:02 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 706.0 as against previous close of 705.3

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 714.5. The bid price is 716.65, while the offer price is 717.05. The offer quantity stands at 1750, and the bid quantity is 875. The open interest for this stock is 12,929,875.

17 Oct 2023, 03:21:02 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.5, up 1.61% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 714.5, which represents a 1.61% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 11.3, indicating a positive movement.

17 Oct 2023, 03:18:36 PM IST

Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd stock is 557.10, while the 52 week high price is 774.90.

17 Oct 2023, 02:42:59 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 17 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.35 (+31.76%) & 5.55 (+6.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 17 Oct 14:42 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.5 (-23.08%) & 15.45 (-35.63%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41:04 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation714.2511.051.57775.0557.1557140.0
Easy Trip Planners42.5-0.08-0.1973.537.117387.86
Thomas Cook India128.0-0.85-0.66132.4552.455940.86
Kaya348.110.12.99405.0241.0454.76
International Travel House414.06.351.56451.55176.15330.97
17 Oct 2023, 02:25:08 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹715.45, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at 715.45. It has seen a percent change of 1.74, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 12.25, reflecting an increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 02:18:12 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock today was 703.05, while the high price was 719.15.

17 Oct 2023, 02:13:58 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 706.0 as against previous close of 705.3

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 718.65. The bid price stands at 721.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 721.45. The offer quantity is 3500, while the bid quantity is 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 12,890,500.

17 Oct 2023, 01:52:20 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹717.8, up 2.08% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock has experienced a 2.08% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 14.6, reaching a current price of 717.8.

17 Oct 2023, 01:41:23 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days703.47
10 Days704.46
20 Days693.14
50 Days678.85
100 Days656.88
300 Days638.21
17 Oct 2023, 01:21:10 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 17 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.5 (+33.05%) & 6.1 (+17.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 17 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 3.4 (-25.27%) & 14.1 (-41.25%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:17:29 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 703.05 and a high of 717.30 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:17:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹715.25, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently trading at a price of 715.25, representing a 1.71% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12.05.

17 Oct 2023, 12:55:56 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:49:32 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 706.0 as against previous close of 705.3

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 714.95. The bid price for the stock is 717.25, while the offer price is 717.5. There is an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 12,854,625.

17 Oct 2023, 12:41:18 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation715.312.11.72775.0557.1557224.0
Easy Trip Planners42.24-0.34-0.873.537.117342.66
Thomas Cook India128.05-0.8-0.62132.4552.455943.18
Kaya346.958.952.65405.0241.0453.26
International Travel House413.555.91.45451.55176.15330.61
17 Oct 2023, 12:30:07 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.95, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 714.95 with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 11.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:20:16 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 703.05 and a high price of 716.15 for the day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:11:09 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.15 (+30.04%) & 36.85 (+23.87%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 17 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.0 (-12.09%) & 15.55 (-35.21%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:31:28 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 706.0 as against previous close of 705.3

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 712.5. The bid price stands at 714.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 714.75. The offer quantity is 875, while the bid quantity is significantly higher at 2625. The stock has an open interest of 12,742,625.

17 Oct 2023, 11:19:25 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹711.8, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently 711.8. It has experienced a 1.22% increase, with a net change of 8.6.

17 Oct 2023, 11:16:26 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 703.05 and a high price of 715.75.

17 Oct 2023, 10:40:01 AM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.5 (+24.46%) & 36.25 (+21.85%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.15 (-8.79%) & 16.0 (-33.33%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:33:54 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹711.7, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 711.7, with a percent change of 1.21 and a net change of 8.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.21% or 8.5.

17 Oct 2023, 10:28:03 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 706.0 as against previous close of 705.3

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 713.95. The bid price stands at 716.25 while the offer price is 716.6. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest of the stock is 12,621,875.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24:36 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 703.05 and a high of 715.75 for the day.

17 Oct 2023, 09:58:41 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:46:38 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹707.45, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 707.45. There has been a 0.6 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.25.

17 Oct 2023, 09:14:16 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹703.05, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 703.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.

17 Oct 2023, 08:02:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹703.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 34,339 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC was 703.95.

