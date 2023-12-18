Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Surges on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 780.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 789.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 795.1 and a closing price of 790.7. The highest price reached during the day was 796.95, while the lowest price was 779.8. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 62,476.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 800, and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on that day was 117,663.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:47 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹789.1, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹780.95

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 789.1, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 8.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% or 8.15 rupees. The stock is currently trading at 789.1 rupees.

18 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.18%
3 Months6.52%
6 Months17.42%
YTD22.07%
1 Year13.32%
18 Dec 2023, 09:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹782.05, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹780.95

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 782.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹790.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 117,663 shares. The closing price for the day was 790.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.