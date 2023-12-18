Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹795.1 and a closing price of ₹790.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹796.95, while the lowest price was ₹779.8. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹62,476.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹800, and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on that day was 117,663.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹789.1, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 8.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% or 8.15 rupees. The stock is currently trading at 789.1 rupees.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.18%
|3 Months
|6.52%
|6 Months
|17.42%
|YTD
|22.07%
|1 Year
|13.32%
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹782.05. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.14, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 117,663 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹790.7.
