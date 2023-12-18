Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Surges on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹795.1 and a closing price of ₹790.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹796.95, while the lowest price was ₹779.8. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹62,476.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹800, and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares on that day was 117,663.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.