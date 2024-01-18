Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Surges as Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Trades Positively

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 934.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 935 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 945.8 and closed at 949.8. The stock reached a high of 949.8 and a low of 932. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 74,764.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 975.9 and 557.15, respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 564,468.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹935, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹934.55

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 935 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.05% and the net change is 0.45 points.

18 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹949.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 564,468 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 949.8.

