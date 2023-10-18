Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹703.7, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹714.65

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹703.05 and closed at ₹703.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹719.15 and a low of ₹703.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹57,172.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 72,624 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 703.7 -10.95 -1.53 775.0 557.15 56296.0 Easy Trip Planners 41.68 -0.34 -0.81 73.5 37.11 7245.32 Thomas Cook India 127.5 -1.2 -0.93 132.45 52.45 5917.66 Kaya 367.0 16.85 4.81 405.0 241.0 479.45 International Travel House 409.25 -1.2 -0.29 451.55 176.15 327.17

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹699.1 and a high of ₹718.75.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 718.25 as against previous close of 717.05 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 703.35. The bid price is 703.3, while the offer price is 703.7. The offer quantity is 875, and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 12,924,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd stock is 557.10 and the 52-week high price is 774.90.

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹20.75 (-23.85%) & ₹11.5 (-24.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.2 (+36.77%) & ₹5.3 (+49.3%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 718.25 as against previous close of 717.05 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 714.6. The bid price is 703.25, while the offer price is 703.65. The offer quantity is 875, and the bid quantity is also 875. The stock has an open interest of 12,978,000.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 703.48 10 Days 706.71 20 Days 693.48 50 Days 680.17 100 Days 657.67 300 Days 638.36

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.6 (-20.73%) & ₹12.0 (-21.31%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.2 (+36.77%) & ₹5.9 (+66.2%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 718.25 as against previous close of 717.05 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 714.6. The bid price stands at 701.8, while the offer price is 702.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 875. The stock has an open interest of 12,979,750.

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.3 (-21.83%) & ₹11.65 (-23.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.85 (+36.62%) & ₹20.5 (+32.26%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 718.25 as against previous close of 717.05 The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 714.6. The bid price stands at 704.75, while the offer price is 705.3. The stock has an offer quantity of 1750 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest for the stock is 12,940,375.

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹15.15 (-0.66%) & ₹5.2 (-7.14%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹16.5 (+6.45%) & ₹3.75 (+5.63%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.26% 3 Months 15.36% 6 Months 18.4% YTD 11.71% 1 Year -1.84%

