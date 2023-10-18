Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at 703.7, down -1.53% from yesterday's 714.65

31 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 714.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 703.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 703.05 and closed at 703.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 719.15 and a low of 703.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 57,172.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 72,624 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹703.7, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹714.65

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock closed today at 703.7, showing a decrease of 1.53% compared to the previous day's closing price of 714.65. The net change in the stock price was -10.95.

18 Oct 2023, 06:25 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation703.7-10.95-1.53775.0557.1556296.0
Easy Trip Planners41.68-0.34-0.8173.537.117245.32
Thomas Cook India127.5-1.2-0.93132.4552.455917.66
Kaya367.016.854.81405.0241.0479.45
International Travel House409.25-1.2-0.29451.55176.15327.17
18 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 699.1 and a high of 718.75.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 718.25 as against previous close of 717.05

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 703.35. The bid price is 703.3, while the offer price is 703.7. The offer quantity is 875, and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 12,924,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd stock is 557.10 and the 52-week high price is 774.90.

18 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 714.65 with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 11.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Shareholdings

18 Oct 2023, 02:54 PM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of 720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 20.75 (-23.85%) & 11.5 (-24.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 14:54 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.2 (+36.77%) & 5.3 (+49.3%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently 714.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.63, indicating a small increase in value. The net change in stock price is 11.45, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation714.6511.451.63775.0557.1557172.0
Easy Trip Planners42.02-0.56-1.3273.537.117304.42
Thomas Cook India128.15-0.7-0.54132.4552.455947.83
Kaya346.88.82.6405.0241.0453.06
International Travel House413.45.751.41451.55176.15330.49
18 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 703.05 and a high price of 719.15 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:07 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 718.25 as against previous close of 717.05

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 714.6. The bid price is 703.25, while the offer price is 703.65. The offer quantity is 875, and the bid quantity is also 875. The stock has an open interest of 12,978,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 714.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.63, resulting in a net change of 11.45.

18 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days703.48
10 Days706.71
20 Days693.48
50 Days680.17
100 Days657.67
300 Days638.36
18 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.6 (-20.73%) & 12.0 (-21.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 13:29 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.2 (+36.77%) & 5.9 (+66.2%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:26 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low price of 703.05 and a high price of 719.15 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently trading at a price of 714.65. The stock has seen a percentage change of 1.63, with a net change of 11.45. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. Further analysis is required to understand the reasons behind this change and the overall performance of the company.

18 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 718.25 as against previous close of 717.05

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 714.6. The bid price stands at 701.8, while the offer price is 702.15. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 875. The stock has an open interest of 12,979,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 714.65, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 11.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in the market, with an increase in both its price and percentage change.

Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation714.6511.451.63775.0557.1557172.0
Easy Trip Planners42.02-0.56-1.3273.537.117304.42
Thomas Cook India128.15-0.7-0.54132.4552.455947.83
Kaya346.88.82.6405.0241.0453.06
International Travel House413.45.751.41451.55176.15330.49
18 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 703.05 and a high price of 719.15.

18 Oct 2023, 12:04 PM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 720.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.3 (-21.83%) & 11.65 (-23.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 12:04 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.85 (+36.62%) & 20.5 (+32.26%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:50 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently 714.65, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 11.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation News

18 Oct 2023, 11:44 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 718.25 as against previous close of 717.05

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 714.6. The bid price stands at 704.75, while the offer price is 705.3. The stock has an offer quantity of 1750 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest for the stock is 12,940,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation714.6511.451.63775.0557.1557172.0
Easy Trip Planners42.02-0.56-1.3273.537.117304.42
Thomas Cook India128.15-0.7-0.54132.4552.455947.83
Kaya346.88.82.6405.0241.0453.06
International Travel House413.45.751.41451.55176.15330.49
18 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 703.05 and a high of 719.15.

18 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 714.65, with a percent change of 1.63 and a net change of 11.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.63% and has gained 11.45 points.

Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 10:48 AM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.15 (-0.66%) & 5.2 (-7.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 18 Oct 10:48 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 16.5 (+6.45%) & 3.75 (+5.63%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 714.65. There has been a percent change of 1.63, indicating a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 11.45, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.45 points. Overall, the data indicates a positive trend for IRCTC stock.

18 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation714.6511.451.63775.0557.1557172.0
Easy Trip Planners42.02-0.56-1.3273.537.117304.42
Thomas Cook India128.15-0.7-0.54132.4552.455947.83
Kaya346.88.82.6405.0241.0453.06
International Travel House413.45.751.41451.55176.15330.49
18 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 703.05 and a high price of 719.15 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 714.65. There has been a 1.63% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 11.45.

18 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.26%
3 Months15.36%
6 Months18.4%
YTD11.71%
1 Year-1.84%
18 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹714.65, up 1.63% from yesterday's ₹703.2

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at 714.65. It has experienced a 1.63% increase, with a net change of 11.45.

18 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹703.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 72,624 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 703.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.