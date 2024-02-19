Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹956.4 and closed at ₹951.3. The stock reached a high of ₹959 and a low of ₹937.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC was at ₹75,284.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low was ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 107,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.