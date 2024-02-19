Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2024, by -1.08 %. The stock closed at 951.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 941.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 956.4 and closed at 951.3. The stock reached a high of 959 and a low of 937.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC was at 75,284.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1049.75 and the 52-week low was 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 107,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹951.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 107,544 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRCTC stock was 951.3.

