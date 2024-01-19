Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Plummet Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹935 and closed at ₹934.55 on the last trading day. The stock saw a high of ₹943.75 and a low of ₹871.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹74,236.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹975.9 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 307,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.