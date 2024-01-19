Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Shares Plummet Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates

2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 934.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 927.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 935 and closed at 934.55 on the last trading day. The stock saw a high of 943.75 and a low of 871.05. The market capitalization of the company is 74,236.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 975.9 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 307,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹927.95, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹934.55

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 927.95. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.71%, resulting in a net change of -6.6. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

19 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹934.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 307,443 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 934.55.

