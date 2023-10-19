Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Rail Catering Corp Faces Stock Decline

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹716.65 and closed at ₹714.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹718.75 and a low of ₹699.1. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹56,296.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 174,210 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹698.05, with a net change of -5.65 and a percent change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|3 Months
|14.61%
|6 Months
|16.01%
|YTD
|10.03%
|1 Year
|-3.73%
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at ₹703.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.53, resulting in a net change of -10.95.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 174,210 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹714.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!