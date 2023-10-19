Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Rail Catering Corp Faces Stock Decline

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 703.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 698.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 716.65 and closed at 714.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 718.75 and a low of 699.1. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 56,296.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 174,210 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹698.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹703.7

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 698.05, with a net change of -5.65 and a percent change of -0.8. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.11%
3 Months14.61%
6 Months16.01%
YTD10.03%
1 Year-3.73%
19 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹703.7, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹714.65

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 703.7. It has experienced a percent change of -1.53, resulting in a net change of -10.95.

19 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹714.65 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 174,210 shares. The closing price for the stock was 714.65.

