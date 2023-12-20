Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corp Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 0.02 %. The stock closed at 881.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 881.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 879.35 and closed at 879.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 916.35 and a low of 852.5. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 70,504.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 888.9, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,344 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 871.85 and a high price of 889.55 on the current day.

20 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation December futures opened at 889.8 as against previous close of 885.55

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 880.5. The bid price is 881.35 and the offer price is 882.65. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 14,910,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

20 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹881.5, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹881.3

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 881.5. There has been a 0.02% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.

20 Dec 2023, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.47%
3 Months21.08%
6 Months32.84%
YTD37.89%
1 Year30.33%
20 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹886, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹881.3

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 886 with a percent change of 0.53. The net change is 4.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the net change in price is 4.7 points.

20 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹879.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 1,952,344 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC shares on that day was 879.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.