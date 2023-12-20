Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corp Surges in Trading

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹879.35 and closed at ₹879.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹916.35 and a low of ₹852.5. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹70,504.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹888.9, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,344 shares on the BSE.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of ₹871.85 and a high price of ₹889.55 on the current day.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 880.5. The bid price is 881.35 and the offer price is 882.65. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 14,910,875.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹881.5. There has been a 0.02% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.47%
|3 Months
|21.08%
|6 Months
|32.84%
|YTD
|37.89%
|1 Year
|30.33%
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹886 with a percent change of 0.53. The net change is 4.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and the net change in price is 4.7 points.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 1,952,344 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC shares on that day was ₹879.1.
