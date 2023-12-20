Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corp Surges in Trading

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹879.35 and closed at ₹879.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹916.35 and a low of ₹852.5. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹70,504.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹888.9, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,344 shares on the BSE.

