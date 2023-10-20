Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Gains Momentum

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 699.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 700.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of 700.4 and a close price of 703.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 704.5, while the low was 690.55. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 55,984.0 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 775, and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 38,697 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 699.1 as against previous close of 700.6

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 700.45. The bid price stands at 699.6 with a bid quantity of 1750, while the offer price is 700.1 with an offer quantity of 875. The stock has an open interest of 12,394,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹700.9, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹699.8

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 700.9. The stock has seen a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 1.1, suggesting a small positive movement.

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.09%
3 Months15.23%
6 Months16.27%
YTD9.37%
1 Year-5.81%
20 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹699.8, up 0% from yesterday's ₹699.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 699.8. There has been no net change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change of 0.

20 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹703.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 38,697 shares. The closing price for the stock was 703.7.

