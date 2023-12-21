Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock gains

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 3.89 %. The stock closed at 815.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 847.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 886 and closed at 881.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 889.55 and a low of 806.1. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 65244.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 916.35 and 557.15, respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 873,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation December futures opened at 806.3 as against previous close of 815.55

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently trading at a spot price of 858.8. The bid price for the stock is 861.25, and the offer price is 861.65. The offer quantity is 875, and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest for IRCTC stock is 13,084,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹847.3, up 3.89% from yesterday's ₹815.55

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock price is currently at 847.3, showing a percent change of 3.89 and a net change of 31.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a substantial net change. Investors may view this as a positive development and may consider it as a potential buying opportunity.

21 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.78%
3 Months13.82%
6 Months23.07%
YTD27.43%
1 Year20.92%
21 Dec 2023, 09:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹815.55, down -7.46% from yesterday's ₹881.3

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 815.55. It has recorded a negative percent change of -7.46, resulting in a net change of -65.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

21 Dec 2023, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹881.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 873,474 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 881.3.

