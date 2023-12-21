Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock gains

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹886 and closed at ₹881.3 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹889.55 and a low of ₹806.1. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 65244.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹916.35 and ₹557.15, respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 873,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.