Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 946.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 951.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stock opened at 951.95 and closed at 946.75. The high for the day was 954.85, and the low was 944.55. The market capitalization stood at 76,124.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1049.75 and 557.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 63,484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹946.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a volume of 63484 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRCTC stock was 946.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!