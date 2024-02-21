Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stock opened at ₹951.95 and closed at ₹946.75. The high for the day was ₹954.85, and the low was ₹944.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,124.0 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1049.75 and ₹557.15, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 63,484 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.