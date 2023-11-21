Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 701.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 715.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at a price of 708.05 and closed at 707.25. The stock reached a high of 712.15 and a low of 695 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 56,096.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 764.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 72,494 shares on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:15 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 704.2 and a high price of 720.3 for the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹715.9, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹701.2

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 715.9. It has experienced a 2.1% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 14.7.

21 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.57%
3 Months7.09%
6 Months12.48%
YTD9.63%
1 Year-2.34%
21 Nov 2023, 09:14 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹709.85, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹701.2

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 709.85, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 8.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with both the percent change and net change being in the positive direction. The stock price has increased by 1.23%, resulting in a net change of 8.65. This suggests that there has been an upward movement in the value of the IRCTC stock.

21 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹707.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,494. The closing price for the shares was 707.25.

