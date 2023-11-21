Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at a price of ₹708.05 and closed at ₹707.25. The stock reached a high of ₹712.15 and a low of ₹695 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹56,096.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹764.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 72,494 shares on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of ₹704.2 and a high price of ₹720.3 for the current day.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹715.9. It has experienced a 2.1% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 14.7.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.57%
|3 Months
|7.09%
|6 Months
|12.48%
|YTD
|9.63%
|1 Year
|-2.34%
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹709.85, with a percent change of 1.23 and a net change of 8.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with both the percent change and net change being in the positive direction. The stock price has increased by 1.23%, resulting in a net change of 8.65. This suggests that there has been an upward movement in the value of the IRCTC stock.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 72,494. The closing price for the shares was ₹707.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!