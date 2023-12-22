Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation soars on stock market

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹801.65 and closed at ₹815.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹874.05 and a low of ₹801.65 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹69,460.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹916.35 and ₹557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 2,539,508.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.