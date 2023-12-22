Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation soars on stock market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 868.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 872.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 801.65 and closed at 815.55 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 874.05 and a low of 801.65 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 69,460.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 916.35 and 557.15 respectively. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 2,539,508.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹872.05, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹868.25

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the stock price is 872.05. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.8, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 3.8.

22 Dec 2023, 08:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹815.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 2,539,508 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of IRCTC stock was 815.55.

