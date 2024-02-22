Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Dips in Trading Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stock opened at ₹951.6 and closed at ₹951.55. The high for the day was ₹959.6 and the low was ₹922.3. The market capitalization was ₹74,108.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low was ₹557.15. The BSE volume was 96,672 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.