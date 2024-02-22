Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 951.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 926.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stock opened at 951.6 and closed at 951.55. The high for the day was 959.6 and the low was 922.3. The market capitalization was 74,108.0 crore. The 52-week high was 1049.75 and the 52-week low was 557.15. The BSE volume was 96,672 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹926.35, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹951.55

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is currently priced at 926.35, with a percent change of -2.65 and a net change of -25.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

22 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹951.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a total volume of 96,672 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 951.55.

