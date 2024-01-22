Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw a decrease in its stock price on the last trading day. The stock opened at ₹998.85 and closed at ₹983.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1049.7, while the lowest price was ₹993.85. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹82,112.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹988.85 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 832,860. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹1026.4, up 4.34% from yesterday's ₹983.75 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a current price of ₹1026.4. This represents a 4.34% percent change and a net change of 42.65. This suggests positive investor sentiment and potential growth for the company.

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 22 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹49.05 (+70.31%) & ₹76.25 (+64.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 22 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹880.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹0.7 (-71.43%) & ₹0.6 (-62.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 1026.4 42.65 4.34 988.85 557.15 82112.0 Easy Trip Planners 46.4 0.04 0.09 56.4 37.01 8065.8 Thomas Cook India 163.6 1.75 1.08 175.75 52.45 7593.17 International Travel House 620.0 0.1 0.02 740.0 188.1 495.66 Kaya 328.35 0.8 0.24 395.9 241.0 428.96

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 997.3 as against previous close of 987.4 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 1027. The bid price is 1025.0 and the offer price is 1025.8. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest stands at 13,940,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹993.85 and a high of ₹1049.70 on the current day.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.43% 3 Months 29.68% 6 Months 57.89% YTD 10.85% 1 Year 53.65%

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹983.75 on last trading day On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 832,860 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹983.75.