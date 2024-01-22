Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 4.34 %. The stock closed at 983.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1026.4 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw a decrease in its stock price on the last trading day. The stock opened at 998.85 and closed at 983.75. The highest price reached during the day was 1049.7, while the lowest price was 993.85. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 82,112.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 988.85 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 832,860.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock has seen a significant increase in its price, with a current price of 1026.4. This represents a 4.34% percent change and a net change of 42.65. This suggests positive investor sentiment and potential growth for the company.

22 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 22 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 950.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 49.05 (+70.31%) & 76.25 (+64.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 22 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 880.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 0.7 (-71.43%) & 0.6 (-62.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 1026.4, with a percent change of 4.34 and a net change of 42.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

22 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation1026.442.654.34988.85557.1582112.0
Easy Trip Planners46.40.040.0956.437.018065.8
Thomas Cook India163.61.751.08175.7552.457593.17
International Travel House620.00.10.02740.0188.1495.66
Kaya328.350.80.24395.9241.0428.96
22 Jan 2024, 10:18 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 997.3 as against previous close of 987.4

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 1027. The bid price is 1025.0 and the offer price is 1025.8. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest stands at 13,940,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 993.85 and a high of 1049.70 on the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 1026.4, with a percent change of 4.34 and a net change of 42.65. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price, suggesting positive market sentiment towards IRCTC. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the exact reason behind this increase. Investors should conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

22 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.43%
3 Months29.68%
6 Months57.89%
YTD10.85%
1 Year53.65%
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 1026.4. It has experienced a 4.34% percent change, with a net change of 42.65.

22 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹983.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 832,860 shares. The closing price for the stock was 983.75.

