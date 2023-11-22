Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last trading day. The stock opened at ₹709.85 and closed at ₹701.2. The day's high was ₹720.3, while the low was ₹703.5. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹56,696.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹758.1, and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 143,401.

