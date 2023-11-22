Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 701.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 708.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw a slight decrease in its stock price on the last trading day. The stock opened at 709.85 and closed at 701.2. The day's high was 720.3, while the low was 703.5. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 56,696.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 758.1, and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 143,401.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹701.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation, the volume of shares traded was 143,401 shares. The closing price of the shares was 701.2.

