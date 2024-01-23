 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Market Downturn | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/ Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Market Downturn
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Market Downturn

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -4.13 %. The stock closed at 1026.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price TodayPremium
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 1049.75 and closed at 1026.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1049.75 and a low of 1032. With a market capitalization of 82,780 crore, the 52-week high for IRCTC is 988.85 and the 52-week low is 557.15. On the BSE, a total of 13,817 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:31:17 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 975 and a high price of 1049.75 for the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:22:37 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹984, down -4.13% from yesterday's ₹1026.4

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 984. It experienced a decrease of 4.13% in its value, resulting in a net change of -42.4.

Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:48:54 AM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 980.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 950.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 13.5 (-73.86%) & 32.0 (-59.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of 900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 1.4 (-47.37%) & 0.05 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:45:15 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation977.85-48.55-4.73988.85557.1578228.0
Easy Trip Planners45.71-0.69-1.4956.437.017945.86
Thomas Cook India159.05-4.55-2.78175.7552.457381.99
International Travel House611.0-2.8-0.46740.0188.1488.46
Kaya325.8-2.55-0.78395.9241.0425.63
23 Jan 2024, 10:21:30 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹980.2, down -4.5% from yesterday's ₹1026.4

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 980.2, with a percent change of -4.5 and a net change of -46.2. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.5% and the value has decreased by 46.2.

23 Jan 2024, 10:19:21 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 978.3 and a high price of 1049.75 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 10:19:09 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 1041.0 as against previous close of 1025.95

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 987.4. The bid price for the stock is 984.5, while the offer price is 986.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 13,650,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:04:32 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:48:44 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹998.5, down -2.72% from yesterday's ₹1026.4

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 998.5, with a percent change of -2.72 and a net change of -27.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:33:22 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.16%
3 Months35.87%
6 Months64.82%
YTD15.72%
1 Year60.11%
23 Jan 2024, 09:15:39 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹1026.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a BSE volume of 16,363 shares. The closing price for the day was 1026.4.

