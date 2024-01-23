Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railways' Catering & Tourism Corporation Faces Stock Market Downturn

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of ₹975 and a high price of ₹1049.75 for the current day.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹984, down -4.13% from yesterday's ₹1026.4 The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at ₹984. It experienced a decrease of 4.13% in its value, resulting in a net change of -42.4. Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Dividend {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹980.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹950.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹13.5 (-73.86%) & ₹32.0 (-59.18%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Jan 10:48 were at strike price of ₹900.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹1.4 (-47.37%) & ₹0.05 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 977.85 -48.55 -4.73 988.85 557.15 78228.0 Easy Trip Planners 45.71 -0.69 -1.49 56.4 37.01 7945.86 Thomas Cook India 159.05 -4.55 -2.78 175.75 52.45 7381.99 International Travel House 611.0 -2.8 -0.46 740.0 188.1 488.46 Kaya 325.8 -2.55 -0.78 395.9 241.0 425.63 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation January futures opened at 1041.0 as against previous close of 1025.95 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 987.4. The bid price for the stock is 984.5, while the offer price is 986.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 13,650,875.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.16% 3 Months 35.87% 6 Months 64.82% YTD 15.72% 1 Year 60.11% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}