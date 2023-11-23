Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had an open price of ₹708.05 and a close price of ₹708.7 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹710.5 and a low of ₹693.05. Its market capitalization is ₹56,000.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹758.1 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 49,753 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.