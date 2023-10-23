comScore
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stocks Plunge
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stocks Plunge

22 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -2.5 %. The stock closed at 691.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 674.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 698.25 and closed at 699.8, with a high of 703.35 and a low of 690. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 55,344.0 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 775, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 110,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:47:59 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹674.5, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹691.8

The stock price of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decreased by 2.5% or 17.3. As of the current data, the stock price stands at 674.5.

23 Oct 2023, 01:36:14 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days702.63
10 Days703.05
20 Days697.29
50 Days684.16
100 Days660.70
300 Days639.68
23 Oct 2023, 01:27:12 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 672.1 and a high price of 693.

23 Oct 2023, 01:22:45 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 12.45 (-36.8%) & 4.3 (-37.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 8.55 (+74.49%) & 34.85 (+52.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:07:08 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:58:40 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:46:01 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 691.0 as against previous close of 691.0

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 675.4. The bid price is 674.05 and the offer price is 674.35. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 11,033,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:32:11 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation675.85-15.95-2.31775.0557.1554068.0
Easy Trip Planners39.2-0.93-2.3273.537.116814.21
Thomas Cook India123.85-5.95-4.58134.052.455748.25
Kaya347.0-9.1-2.56405.0241.0453.32
International Travel House396.0-19.4-4.67451.55176.15316.58
23 Oct 2023, 12:30:44 PM IST

23 Oct 2023, 12:27:24 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 676.5 and a high price of 693 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13:40 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.4 (-26.9%) & 5.1 (-25.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 30.2 (+31.88%) & 7.6 (+55.1%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:52:02 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:50:00 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2211
Buy0000
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
23 Oct 2023, 11:37:06 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:35:45 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 691.0 as against previous close of 691.0

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is trading at a spot price of 679.75. The bid price is 678.75, and the offer price is 679.0. The offer quantity is 1750, and the bid quantity is 875. The stock has an open interest of 11,221,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:22:48 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 11:16:09 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:52:33 AM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 15.4 (-21.83%) & 5.25 (-23.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Oct 10:52 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 28.95 (+26.42%) & 6.75 (+37.76%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:17 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:32:44 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:24:45 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 10:15:57 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 691.0 as against previous close of 691.0

The spot price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 686.9. The bid price stands at 685.9 with a bid quantity of 1750. The offer price is at 686.4 with an offer quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is reported to be 11,325,125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 10:05:21 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:50:33 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 09:42:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.71%
3 Months13.26%
6 Months14.78%
YTD8.19%
1 Year-6.81%
23 Oct 2023, 09:01:53 AM IST

23 Oct 2023, 08:26:22 AM IST

