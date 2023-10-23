Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stocks Plunge

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹674.5, down -2.5% from yesterday's ₹691.8 The stock price of the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decreased by 2.5% or ₹17.3. As of the current data, the stock price stands at ₹674.5. Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Key Metrics

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 702.63 10 Days 703.05 20 Days 697.29 50 Days 684.16 100 Days 660.70 300 Days 639.68 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹750.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹12.45 (-36.8%) & ₹4.3 (-37.23%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 23 Oct 13:22 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹8.55 (+74.49%) & ₹34.85 (+52.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 691.0 as against previous close of 691.0 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 675.4. The bid price is 674.05 and the offer price is 674.35. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is also 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 11,033,750.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 2 1 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.71% 3 Months 13.26% 6 Months 14.78% YTD 8.19% 1 Year -6.81%

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹691.8, down -1.14% from yesterday's ₹699.8 The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹691.8. The percent change in the stock price is -1.14%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -8, suggesting a decline in value.