Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -8.86 %. The stock closed at 1026.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 935.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 1049.75 and closed at 1026.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1049.75 and a low of 927.5 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 74,836.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 988.85 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 882,672 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹1026.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 882,672. The closing price for the stock was 1026.4.

