Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Rail Catering Corp Sees Stock Drop

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹700.05 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹706.05, while the low was ₹699.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹55,976.0 crores. The 52-week high for the company's stock is ₹758.1, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 251,466 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.99%
|3 Months
|4.89%
|6 Months
|13.17%
|YTD
|9.43%
|1 Year
|-3.02%
The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹699.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.3.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 251,466 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹700.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!