Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Rail Catering Corp Sees Stock Drop

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 700 per share. The stock is currently trading at 699.7 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 700.05 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 706.05, while the low was 699.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 55,976.0 crores. The 52-week high for the company's stock is 758.1, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 251,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.99%
3 Months4.89%
6 Months13.17%
YTD9.43%
1 Year-3.02%
24 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹699.7, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹700

The current data shows that the stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 699.7. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.3.

24 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹700 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 251,466 shares. The closing price for the stock was 700.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.