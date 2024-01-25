Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹940 and closed at ₹935.45 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹976 and a low of ₹908.45. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹77,676 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹988.85, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 950,840 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has increased by 3.79% or ₹35.5. As of the current data, the stock is trading at ₹970.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock, suggesting that investors have shown confidence in the company.
