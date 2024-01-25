Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 3.79 %. The stock closed at 935.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 940 and closed at 935.45 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 976 and a low of 908.45. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 77,676 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 988.85, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 950,840 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹970.95, up 3.79% from yesterday's ₹935.45

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has increased by 3.79% or 35.5. As of the current data, the stock is trading at 970.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock, suggesting that investors have shown confidence in the company.

25 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹935.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 950,840. The closing price for the stock was 935.45.

