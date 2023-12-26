Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Sees Positive Stock Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 860.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 871.45 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a mixed trading day on the last day, with an opening price of 872.05 and a closing price of 868.25. The stock reached a high of 887.1 and a low of 853.8. The company has a market capitalization of 68,876.0 crores. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 916.35, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,010,983 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹871.45, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹860.95

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 871.45. There has been a 1.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.5.

26 Dec 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.25%
3 Months20.48%
6 Months37.13%
YTD34.58%
1 Year34.32%
26 Dec 2023, 09:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹860.95, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹868.25

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is 860.95. There has been a decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.84. This corresponds to a net change of -7.3.

26 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹868.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,010,983. The closing price of the shares was 868.25.

