Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Sees Positive Stock Performance

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a mixed trading day on the last day, with an opening price of ₹872.05 and a closing price of ₹868.25. The stock reached a high of ₹887.1 and a low of ₹853.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹68,876.0 crores. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹916.35, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,010,983 shares.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹871.45. There has been a 1.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.25%
|3 Months
|20.48%
|6 Months
|37.13%
|YTD
|34.58%
|1 Year
|34.32%
The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is ₹860.95. There has been a decrease in the stock's value, with a percent change of -0.84. This corresponds to a net change of -7.3.
On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 1,010,983. The closing price of the shares was ₹868.25.
