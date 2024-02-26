Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stock had a volatile day, with the open price at ₹946.7 and the close price at ₹935.95. The stock reached a high of ₹970 and a low of ₹946. The market capitalization stands at ₹77,172.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 767,856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.