Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 26 Feb 2024, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 935.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 964.65 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation's stock had a volatile day, with the open price at 946.7 and the close price at 935.95. The stock reached a high of 970 and a low of 946. The market capitalization stands at 77,172.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1049.75 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for the day was 767,856 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹935.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation had a trading volume of 767,856 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 935.95.

