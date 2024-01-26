Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Drops Amidst Declining Market Conditions

2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 970.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 970.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 976.75 and closed at 970.95. The stock reached a high of 990 and a low of 959.25 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at 77,624.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 988.85, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 564,504.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹970.3, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹970.95

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 970.3, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹970.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 564,504 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 970.95.

