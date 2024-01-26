Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : IRCTC Stock Drops Amidst Declining Market Conditions

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹976.75 and closed at ₹970.95. The stock reached a high of ₹990 and a low of ₹959.25 during the day. The market capitalization of IRCTC is currently at ₹77,624.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹988.85, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC shares was 564,504.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.