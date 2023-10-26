comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at 645.1, down -1.93% from yesterday's 657.8
BackBack

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹645.1, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹657.8

31 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:47 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 657.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 645.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism CorporationPremium
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 666.05 and closed at 665.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 673.55 and a low of 651.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 52,624.0 crore. The 52-week high is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 54,012 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:47:37 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹645.1, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock closed today at 645.1, representing a decrease of 1.93% compared to yesterday's closing price of 657.8. The net change for the day was -12.7.

26 Oct 2023, 06:15:35 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation645.1-12.7-1.93775.0557.1551608.0
Easy Trip Planners38.350.020.0573.537.116666.46
Thomas Cook India122.253.352.82134.052.455673.99
Kaya339.256.72.01395.9241.0443.2
International Travel House381.8-2.5-0.65451.55176.15305.23
26 Oct 2023, 05:47:43 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low price of 636.1 and a high price of 655.05 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 03:23:24 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 654.05 as against previous close of 657.85

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 644.7. The bid price is 644.65 and the offer price is 645.0. The offer quantity is 2625 and the bid quantity is 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 6217750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:17:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock is 557.10, while the 52-week high price is 774.90.

26 Oct 2023, 03:04:47 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹645.85, down -1.82% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The current data for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 645.85, with a percent change of -1.82 and a net change of -11.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

26 Oct 2023, 02:43:41 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation642.0-15.8-2.4775.0557.1551360.0
Easy Trip Planners38.40.070.1873.537.116675.15
Thomas Cook India121.52.62.19134.052.455639.18
Kaya331.8-0.75-0.23395.9241.0433.47
International Travel House384.80.50.13451.55176.15307.63
26 Oct 2023, 02:41:19 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.65 (-46.55%) & 7.75 (-42.59%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.85 (+57.19%) & 58.15 (+26.69%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:36:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹641.9, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has experienced a decrease of 2.42% or a net change of -15.9. The current stock price stands at 641.9.

26 Oct 2023, 02:22:24 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 636.1 and a high price of 655.05 for the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 02:05:48 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 654.05 as against previous close of 657.85

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 640.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 640.15, while the offer price is 640.5. The stock has a bid quantity of 875 and an offer quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC stands at 6,035,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:51:41 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹640.7, down -2.6% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 640.7. The stock has experienced a percent change of -2.6, resulting in a net change of -17.1. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:40:38 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days695.18
10 Days699.33
20 Days697.42
50 Days684.51
100 Days660.92
300 Days639.93
26 Oct 2023, 01:24:04 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 4.9 (-43.68%) & 8.0 (-40.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 660.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.0 (+51.08%) & 26.8 (+42.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:21:11 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹643.5, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 643.5. There has been a percent change of -2.17, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -14.3, which means it has decreased by 14.3.

Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 01:18:48 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 636.1 and a high price of 655.05 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:02:27 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:56:19 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 654.05 as against previous close of 657.85

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 640.2. The bid price is 638.9, while the offer price is 639.2. The offer quantity is 1750 shares, and the bid quantity is also 1750 shares. The open interest is 6,159,125 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:37:06 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation640.95-16.85-2.56775.0557.1551276.0
Easy Trip Planners37.53-0.8-2.0973.537.116523.91
Thomas Cook India117.9-1.0-0.84134.052.455472.09
Kaya325.15-7.4-2.23395.9241.0424.78
International Travel House375.0-9.3-2.42451.55176.15299.79
26 Oct 2023, 12:23:14 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2221
Buy0000
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
26 Oct 2023, 12:20:16 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹640.5, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has decreased by 2.63% or 17.3. The current stock price stands at 640.5.

26 Oct 2023, 12:12:44 PM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 636.1 and a high of 655.05 today.

26 Oct 2023, 12:05:47 PM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.6 (-35.63%) & 8.5 (-37.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 12:05 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 660.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.5 (+54.68%) & 27.4 (+45.36%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:45:56 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹641.1, down -2.54% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock price is currently at 641.1. It has experienced a percent change of -2.54, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.7, indicating a decrease of 16.7 in the stock price.

Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation News

26 Oct 2023, 11:36:03 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation640.1-17.7-2.69775.0557.1551208.0
Easy Trip Planners37.3-1.03-2.6973.537.116483.93
Thomas Cook India115.15-3.75-3.15134.052.455344.46
Kaya322.65-9.9-2.98395.9241.0421.51
International Travel House371.0-13.3-3.46451.55176.15296.6
26 Oct 2023, 11:27:52 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 636.1 and a high of 655.05.

26 Oct 2023, 11:26:13 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 654.05 as against previous close of 657.85

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 642.6. The bid price stands at 641.75, while the offer price is 642.05. The offer quantity is 2625, and the bid quantity is 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 5800375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:03:36 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹644, down -2.1% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock price is currently at 644, representing a decrease of 2.1% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.8, indicating a downward movement. This data suggests that the IRCTC stock has experienced a decline in value recently.

Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 10:50:46 AM IST

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.6 (-35.63%) & 8.85 (-34.44%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 660.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 21.25 (+52.88%) & 26.85 (+42.44%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:41:28 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation643.8-14.0-2.13775.0557.1551504.0
Easy Trip Planners37.51-0.82-2.1473.537.116520.44
Thomas Cook India114.8-4.1-3.45134.052.455328.21
Kaya322.0-10.55-3.17395.9241.0420.66
International Travel House371.0-13.3-3.46451.55176.15296.6
26 Oct 2023, 10:24:57 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹641.85, down -2.42% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently valued at 641.85, representing a percent change of -2.42. This indicates a decrease of -15.95 in the net change.

26 Oct 2023, 10:06:22 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 654.05 as against previous close of 657.85

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently trading at a spot price of 640.4. The bid price is 640.75, while the offer price is 641.05. There is an offer quantity of 875 shares and a bid quantity of 875 shares. The stock has an open interest of 5,796,875 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:54:21 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:43:48 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.91%
3 Months10.54%
6 Months8.2%
YTD2.87%
1 Year-11.12%
26 Oct 2023, 09:41:40 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹642, down -2.4% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock is currently priced at 642, with a percent change of -2.4 and a net change of -15.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.4% and a decrease of 15.8 points.

26 Oct 2023, 09:09:24 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹657.8, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹665.95

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 657.8, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The net change is -8.15, indicating a decline in the stock value. This suggests that the stock is currently experiencing a negative trend.

26 Oct 2023, 08:03:16 AM IST

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹665.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 54,012 shares. The closing price for the stock was 665.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App