Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹645.1, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹666.05 and closed at ₹665.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹673.55 and a low of ₹651.05. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹52,624.0 crore. The 52-week high is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 54,012 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 645.1 -12.7 -1.93 775.0 557.15 51608.0 Easy Trip Planners 38.35 0.02 0.05 73.5 37.11 6666.46 Thomas Cook India 122.25 3.35 2.82 134.0 52.45 5673.99 Kaya 339.25 6.7 2.01 395.9 241.0 443.2 International Travel House 381.8 -2.5 -0.65 451.55 176.15 305.23

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 654.05 as against previous close of 657.85 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 644.7. The bid price is 644.65 and the offer price is 645.0. The offer quantity is 2625 and the bid quantity is 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 6217750.

Indian Railway Ctrng nd Trsm Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd stock is 557.10, while the 52-week high price is 774.90.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 642.0 -15.8 -2.4 775.0 557.15 51360.0 Easy Trip Planners 38.4 0.07 0.18 73.5 37.11 6675.15 Thomas Cook India 121.5 2.6 2.19 134.0 52.45 5639.18 Kaya 331.8 -0.75 -0.23 395.9 241.0 433.47 International Travel House 384.8 0.5 0.13 451.55 176.15 307.63

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹4.65 (-46.55%) & ₹7.75 (-42.59%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Oct 14:41 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹21.85 (+57.19%) & ₹58.15 (+26.69%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 654.05 as against previous close of 657.85 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 640.9. The bid price is slightly lower at 640.15, while the offer price is 640.5. The stock has a bid quantity of 875 and an offer quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC stands at 6,035,750.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 695.18 10 Days 699.33 20 Days 697.42 50 Days 684.51 100 Days 660.92 300 Days 639.93

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 640.95 -16.85 -2.56 775.0 557.15 51276.0 Easy Trip Planners 37.53 -0.8 -2.09 73.5 37.11 6523.91 Thomas Cook India 117.9 -1.0 -0.84 134.0 52.45 5472.09 Kaya 325.15 -7.4 -2.23 395.9 241.0 424.78 International Travel House 375.0 -9.3 -2.42 451.55 176.15 299.79

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 2 2 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 640.1 -17.7 -2.69 775.0 557.15 51208.0 Easy Trip Planners 37.3 -1.03 -2.69 73.5 37.11 6483.93 Thomas Cook India 115.15 -3.75 -3.15 134.0 52.45 5344.46 Kaya 322.65 -9.9 -2.98 395.9 241.0 421.51 International Travel House 371.0 -13.3 -3.46 451.55 176.15 296.6

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 643.8 -14.0 -2.13 775.0 557.15 51504.0 Easy Trip Planners 37.51 -0.82 -2.14 73.5 37.11 6520.44 Thomas Cook India 114.8 -4.1 -3.45 134.0 52.45 5328.21 Kaya 322.0 -10.55 -3.17 395.9 241.0 420.66 International Travel House 371.0 -13.3 -3.46 451.55 176.15 296.6

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -7.91% 3 Months 10.54% 6 Months 8.2% YTD 2.87% 1 Year -11.12%

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹665.95 on last trading day On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 54,012 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹665.95.