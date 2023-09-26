Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation suffers stock decline

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹690.35 and closed at ₹689.05. The highest price during the day was ₹691.25, while the lowest price was ₹686. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹55,044.0 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC on that day was 14,952 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 1 1 1 Buy 0 0 0 0 Hold 2 2 2 2 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 2 2 2 2

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 687.15 -1.9 -0.28 775.0 557.15 54972.0 Easy Trip Planners 41.99 0.18 0.43 73.5 37.11 7299.21 Thomas Cook India 118.9 0.2 0.17 131.95 52.45 5518.51 Kaya 340.8 -2.9 -0.84 405.0 241.0 445.22 International Travel House 375.35 3.55 0.95 451.55 156.6 300.07

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation September futures opened at 690.1 as against previous close of 690.45 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 687.3. The bid price is 688.0, while the offer price is 688.45. The offer quantity stands at 1750, while the bid quantity is 875. The stock has an open interest of 9758000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Sep 10:43 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹690.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (-25.93%) & ₹5.75 (-22.82%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Sep 10:43 were at strike price of ₹680.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹685.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹2.3 (-13.21%) & ₹4.15 (-11.7%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

