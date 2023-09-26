Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation suffers stock decline

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 689.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 687.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 690.35 and closed at 689.05. The highest price during the day was 691.25, while the lowest price was 686. The market capitalization of IRCTC is 55,044.0 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 775, while the 52-week low is 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC on that day was 14,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 11:57 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2111
Buy0000
Hold2222
Sell0000
Strong Sell2222
26 Sep 2023, 11:37 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation687.15-1.9-0.28775.0557.1554972.0
Easy Trip Planners41.990.180.4373.537.117299.21
Thomas Cook India118.90.20.17131.9552.455518.51
Kaya340.8-2.9-0.84405.0241.0445.22
International Travel House375.353.550.95451.55156.6300.07
26 Sep 2023, 11:26 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation September futures opened at 690.1 as against previous close of 690.45

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 687.3. The bid price is 688.0, while the offer price is 688.45. The offer quantity stands at 1750, while the bid quantity is 875. The stock has an open interest of 9758000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 11:15 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock reached a low price of 686 and a high price of 691.25 on the current day.

26 Sep 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Sep 10:43 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 690.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 3.0 (-25.93%) & 5.75 (-22.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Sep 10:43 were at strike price of 680.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & 685.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices 2.3 (-13.21%) & 4.15 (-11.7%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Sep 2023, 10:20 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹689.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 14,952. The closing price for the shares was 689.05.

