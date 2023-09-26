Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation suffers stock decline

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹690.35 and closed at ₹689.05. The highest price during the day was ₹691.25, while the lowest price was ₹686. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹55,044.0 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC on that day was 14,952 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.