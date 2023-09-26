Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation suffers stock decline

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹690.35 and closed at ₹689.05. The highest price during the day was ₹691.25, while the lowest price was ₹686. The market capitalization of IRCTC is ₹55,044.0 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹775, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC on that day was 14,952 shares.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock price is currently at ₹687.8, with a net change of -1.25 and a percent change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
|687.15
|-1.9
|-0.28
|775.0
|557.15
|54972.0
|Easy Trip Planners
|41.99
|0.18
|0.43
|73.5
|37.11
|7299.21
|Thomas Cook India
|118.9
|0.2
|0.17
|131.95
|52.45
|5518.51
|Kaya
|340.8
|-2.9
|-0.84
|405.0
|241.0
|445.22
|International Travel House
|375.35
|3.55
|0.95
|451.55
|156.6
|300.07
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 687.3. The bid price is 688.0, while the offer price is 688.45. The offer quantity stands at 1750, while the bid quantity is 875. The stock has an open interest of 9758000.
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock reached a low price of ₹686 and a high price of ₹691.25 on the current day.
The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹687.15. The stock has experienced a decrease of 0.28% or a net change of -1.9.
Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Sep 10:43 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹690.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹3.0 (-25.93%) & ₹5.75 (-22.82%) respectively.
Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 26 Sep 10:43 were at strike price of ₹680.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) & ₹685.0 (Expiry : 28 SEP 2023) with prices ₹2.3 (-13.21%) & ₹4.15 (-11.7%) respectively.
On the last day of trading for the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 14,952. The closing price for the shares was ₹689.05.
