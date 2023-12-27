Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2023

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹865 and closed at ₹860.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹883.2 and a low of ₹858.75. The company's market capitalization is ₹69,572 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹916.35, while the 52-week low is ₹557.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 855,989 shares.

