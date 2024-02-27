Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 27 Feb 2024, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 964.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 967.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at 968 and closed at 964.65. The stock reached a high of 989.8 and a low of 963.5. The market capitalization stood at 77,368.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was 1049.75 and the 52-week low was 557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 308,667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹967.1, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹964.65

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock is currently priced at 967.1 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 2.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹964.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation had a trading volume of 308,667 shares with a closing price of 964.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

