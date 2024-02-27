Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened at ₹968 and closed at ₹964.65. The stock reached a high of ₹989.8 and a low of ₹963.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹77,368.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC was ₹1049.75 and the 52-week low was ₹557.15. The BSE volume for IRCTC was 308,667 shares traded.

