Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹658.95, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹645.1

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw an open price of ₹655.05 and a close price of ₹657.8. The stock reached a high of ₹655.05 and a low of ₹636.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹51,608.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is ₹775 and the 52-week low is ₹557.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 66,222 shares were traded. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹658.95, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹645.1 The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock closed at ₹658.95 today, showing a percent change of 2.15. This indicates an increase of 13.85 points from yesterday's closing price of ₹645.1.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 658.95 13.85 2.15 775.0 557.15 52716.0 Easy Trip Planners 39.84 1.49 3.89 73.5 37.01 6925.47 Thomas Cook India 124.15 1.8 1.47 134.0 52.45 5762.17 Kaya 344.75 7.15 2.12 395.9 241.0 450.38 International Travel House 383.5 2.15 0.56 451.55 176.15 306.59

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock had a low price of ₹647.95 and a high price of ₹661.50 on the current day.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 659.65. The bid price is 657.8 and the offer price is 657.85. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 1750. The open interest is 11663750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹6.0 (+16.5%) & ₹10.2 (+20.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹13.75 (-25.68%) & ₹4.95 (-43.1%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 659.5 14.4 2.23 775.0 557.15 52760.0 Easy Trip Planners 39.8 1.45 3.78 73.5 37.01 6918.51 Thomas Cook India 124.9 2.55 2.08 134.0 52.45 5796.98 Kaya 347.7 10.1 2.99 395.9 241.0 454.24 International Travel House 388.0 6.65 1.74 451.55 176.15 310.19

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹659, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹645.1 The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently ₹659. It has seen a percent change of 2.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 13.9, suggesting an increase in value.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of ₹647.95 and a high price of ₹661.5 on the current day.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is trading at a spot price of 659.55. The bid price is 657.7 and the offer price is 658.15. There is an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 11,593,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹658.65, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹645.1 The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is ₹658.65, with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 13.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value by 2.1% or ₹13.55.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 683.81 10 Days 694.55 20 Days 695.85 50 Days 684.73 100 Days 661.00 300 Days 640.05

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.55 (+7.77%) & ₹9.7 (+14.79%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹14.85 (-19.73%) & ₹5.35 (-38.51%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock has a low price of ₹647.95 and a high price of ₹659.8 for the current day.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹658.85, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹645.1 The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has increased by 2.13%, with a net change of ₹13.75. The current stock price stands at ₹658.85.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 658.3. The bid price is 656.3 and the offer price is 656.7. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 1750. The stock has a high open interest of 11,543,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION More Information

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 658.25 13.15 2.04 775.0 557.15 52660.0 Easy Trip Planners 39.54 1.19 3.1 73.5 37.01 6873.32 Thomas Cook India 125.0 2.65 2.17 134.0 52.45 5801.63 Kaya 351.0 13.4 3.97 395.9 241.0 458.55 International Travel House 384.05 2.7 0.71 451.55 176.15 307.03

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹657.05, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹645.1 The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at ₹657.05. It has seen a percent change of 1.85, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.95 points. Click here for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation AGM

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of ₹647.95 and a high price of ₹659.5 for the current day.

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.95 (+15.53%) & ₹10.2 (+20.71%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹14.85 (-19.73%) & ₹5.5 (-36.78%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹658.9, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹645.1 The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is ₹658.9, with a 2.14% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 13.8 points.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 658.7 with a bid price of 657.25 and an offer price of 657.85. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 1750. The stock has an open interest of 11,522,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 658.7 13.6 2.11 775.0 557.15 52696.0 Easy Trip Planners 39.56 1.21 3.16 73.5 37.01 6876.79 Thomas Cook India 126.8 4.45 3.64 134.0 52.45 5885.17 Kaya 347.35 9.75 2.89 395.9 241.0 453.78 International Travel House 385.25 3.9 1.02 451.55 176.15 307.99

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹647.95 and a high of ₹659.5 on the current day.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹657.65, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹645.1 The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹657.65. The stock has experienced a 1.95% increase, resulting in a net change of 12.55.

Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹5.75 (+11.65%) & ₹9.6 (+13.61%) respectively. Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of ₹650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹17.15 (-7.3%) & ₹6.8 (-21.84%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation 656.7 11.6 1.8 775.0 557.15 52536.0 Easy Trip Planners 39.58 1.23 3.21 73.5 37.01 6880.27 Thomas Cook India 123.9 1.55 1.27 134.0 52.45 5750.57 Kaya 339.25 1.65 0.49 395.9 241.0 443.2 International Travel House 383.8 2.45 0.64 451.55 176.15 306.83

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹655.8, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹645.1 The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock price is currently at ₹655.8, with a net change of 10.7 and a percent change of 1.66. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason behind this change. Further analysis and context are needed to make a more informed assessment of the stock.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of ₹647.95 and a high of ₹659.50.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7 Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 656.5. The bid price is 654.25 and the offer price is 654.75. The offer quantity is 875 shares and the bid quantity is 1750 shares. The open interest is 11,456,375 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION More Information

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹645.1, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹657.8 The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is ₹645.1. There has been a percent change of -1.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -12.7, meaning it has dropped by 12.7 points. Overall, these figures suggest a decline in the value of IRCTC stock.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -8.35% 3 Months 9.27% 6 Months 6.43% YTD 0.84% 1 Year -12.88%

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹645.1, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹657.8 The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is ₹645.1 with a percent change of -1.93. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 1.93%. The net change is -12.7, indicating a decrease of 12.7 points.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹657.8 on last trading day On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 66,222 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹657.8.