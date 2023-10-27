Hello User
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at 658.95, up 2.15% from yesterday's 645.1

30 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 645.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 658.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

The last day of trading for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw an open price of 655.05 and a close price of 657.8. The stock reached a high of 655.05 and a low of 636.1. The company has a market capitalization of 51,608.0 crore. The 52-week high for IRCTC is 775 and the 52-week low is 557.15. On the BSE, a total volume of 66,222 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:36 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed today at ₹658.95, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹645.1

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock closed at 658.95 today, showing a percent change of 2.15. This indicates an increase of 13.85 points from yesterday's closing price of 645.1.

27 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation658.9513.852.15775.0557.1552716.0
Easy Trip Planners39.841.493.8973.537.016925.47
Thomas Cook India124.151.81.47134.052.455762.17
Kaya344.757.152.12395.9241.0450.38
International Travel House383.52.150.56451.55176.15306.59
27 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock had a low price of 647.95 and a high price of 661.50 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 03:38 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 659.65. The bid price is 657.8 and the offer price is 657.85. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 1750. The open interest is 11663750.

27 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 6.0 (+16.5%) & 10.2 (+20.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 13.75 (-25.68%) & 4.95 (-43.1%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation659.514.42.23775.0557.1552760.0
Easy Trip Planners39.81.453.7873.537.016918.51
Thomas Cook India124.92.552.08134.052.455796.98
Kaya347.710.12.99395.9241.0454.24
International Travel House388.06.651.74451.55176.15310.19
27 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹659, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹645.1

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently 659. It has seen a percent change of 2.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 13.9, suggesting an increase in value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:25 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 647.95 and a high price of 661.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:04 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is trading at a spot price of 659.55. The bid price is 657.7 and the offer price is 658.15. There is an offer quantity of 875 and a bid quantity of 875. The open interest for IRCTC is 11,593,750.

27 Oct 2023, 01:45 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹658.65, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹645.1

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is 658.65, with a percent change of 2.1 and a net change of 13.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing in value by 2.1% or 13.55.

27 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days683.81
10 Days694.55
20 Days695.85
50 Days684.73
100 Days661.00
300 Days640.05
27 Oct 2023, 01:23 PM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.55 (+7.77%) & 9.7 (+14.79%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 13:23 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.85 (-19.73%) & 5.35 (-38.51%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock has a low price of 647.95 and a high price of 659.8 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:06 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹658.85, up 2.13% from yesterday's ₹645.1

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has increased by 2.13%, with a net change of 13.75. The current stock price stands at 658.85.

27 Oct 2023, 12:58 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 658.3. The bid price is 656.3 and the offer price is 656.7. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 1750. The stock has a high open interest of 11,543,875.

27 Oct 2023, 12:52 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation658.2513.152.04775.0557.1552660.0
Easy Trip Planners39.541.193.173.537.016873.32
Thomas Cook India125.02.652.17134.052.455801.63
Kaya351.013.43.97395.9241.0458.55
International Travel House384.052.70.71451.55176.15307.03
27 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹657.05, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹645.1

The stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently at 657.05. It has seen a percent change of 1.85, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 11.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 11.95 points.

27 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock had a low price of 647.95 and a high price of 659.5 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 12:13 PM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.95 (+15.53%) & 10.2 (+20.71%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 14.85 (-19.73%) & 5.5 (-36.78%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹658.9, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹645.1

The current stock price of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is 658.9, with a 2.14% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 13.8 points.

27 Oct 2023, 11:43 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation is currently trading at a spot price of 658.7 with a bid price of 657.25 and an offer price of 657.85. The offer quantity is 875 and the bid quantity is 1750. The stock has an open interest of 11,522,000.

27 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation658.713.62.11775.0557.1552696.0
Easy Trip Planners39.561.213.1673.537.016876.79
Thomas Cook India126.84.453.64134.052.455885.17
Kaya347.359.752.89395.9241.0453.78
International Travel House385.253.91.02451.55176.15307.99
27 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 647.95 and a high of 659.5 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹657.65, up 1.95% from yesterday's ₹645.1

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 657.65. The stock has experienced a 1.95% increase, resulting in a net change of 12.55.

27 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Top active options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

Top active call options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 700.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 680.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 5.75 (+11.65%) & 9.6 (+13.61%) respectively.

Top active put options for Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation at 27 Oct 10:42 were at strike price of 650.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 620.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 17.15 (-7.3%) & 6.8 (-21.84%) respectively.

27 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation656.711.61.8775.0557.1552536.0
Easy Trip Planners39.581.233.2173.537.016880.27
Thomas Cook India123.91.551.27134.052.455750.57
Kaya339.251.650.49395.9241.0443.2
International Travel House383.82.450.64451.55176.15306.83
27 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price NSE Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹655.8, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹645.1

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock price is currently at 655.8, with a net change of 10.7 and a percent change of 1.66. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. However, without further information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or the reason behind this change. Further analysis and context are needed to make a more informed assessment of the stock.

27 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

The Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation stock reached a low of 647.95 and a high of 659.50.

27 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation October futures opened at 652.0 as against previous close of 649.7

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is currently trading at a spot price of 656.5. The bid price is 654.25 and the offer price is 654.75. The offer quantity is 875 shares and the bid quantity is 1750 shares. The open interest is 11,456,375 shares.

27 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹645.1, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that its price is 645.1. There has been a percent change of -1.93, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -12.7, meaning it has dropped by 12.7 points. Overall, these figures suggest a decline in the value of IRCTC stock.

27 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.35%
3 Months9.27%
6 Months6.43%
YTD0.84%
1 Year-12.88%
27 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation trading at ₹645.1, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹657.8

The current data of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) stock shows that the price is 645.1 with a percent change of -1.93. This indicates a decrease in the stock price of 1.93%. The net change is -12.7, indicating a decrease of 12.7 points.

27 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation closed at ₹657.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had a trading volume of 66,222 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 657.8.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.